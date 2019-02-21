Starbucks closes a Bluffton location, but at least 2 other Starbucks to open along U.S. 278

Starbucks is shaking things up for Beaufort County coffee lovers.
The company closed its Tanger 2 location this month, Hilton Head Tanger Outlets General Manager Ashley Doepp told the Island Packet. As of Tuesday afternoon, the windows were blacked out and the sign had been removed from the building.
The location opened in September 2015, the Island Packet previously reported.
But don’t worry, coffee lovers, at least two other Starbucks are expected to pop up soon along the U.S. 278 corridor.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
In Okatie, Horne Properties Incorporated is planning to open a Starbucks at Okatie Crossing near Sun City, according to Michael Patterson, executive vice president for the development company.
“We hope to start pushing dirt by mid-March,” Patterson said.
He said he believes Starbucks is shooting to open by mid-October, but said that date has not been finalized. The Okatie Starbucks will have a drive-thru and outdoor seating area/patio.
In the other direction along U.S. 278, Hilton Head Island will have a new Starbucks location, too.
Starbucks at Shelter Cove Towne Centre, near the Kroger Fuel Center, is scheduled to open March 1, according to Roni Allbritton, a representative of Shelter Cove Towne Centre. The 2,500-square-foot store will also feature a drive-thru.
In another Starbucks-related development, construction has not begun at the Sea Turtle Market Place Starbucks on Hilton Head’s north end. The building was destroyed in a fire last January and Starbucks is still in the process of applying for building permits with the town. No tenatitve date for opening has been set. Before the fire, Starbucks had already planned to tear the building down and rebuild it with a modern theme.
The national coffee chain currently has seven locations in Beaufort County.
Comments