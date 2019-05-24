Hilton Head’s north-end Starbucks is coming back sooner than you think. Here’s when

Firefighters investigate Starbucks fire on Hilton Head The Starbucks at Sea Turtle Marketplace on the north end of Hilton Head Island burned early Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Hilton Head Fire and Rescue personnel here are doing preliminary investigation around 8:30 a.m. after the fire was extinguished. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Starbucks at Sea Turtle Marketplace on the north end of Hilton Head Island burned early Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Hilton Head Fire and Rescue personnel here are doing preliminary investigation around 8:30 a.m. after the fire was extinguished.

The demolished ruins of Hilton Head’s north-end Starbucks have been tugging at the heart strings of the island’s coffee-fueled people since a fire destroyed it in January 2018.

But hope is on the horizon.

The store at 416 William Hilton Parkway confirmed Friday that it’s set to reopen before Christmas 2019.

Nov. 29 is the scheduled opening date of the new store, according to Michael Martin with State Permits Inc., who has been applying to the Town of Hilton Head Island on behalf of the company since it was destroyed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

The new building will be rebuilt by the landlord of the property, and the Starbucks company is set to move in Sept. 9 to outfit the new store and make it “feel like a Starbucks,” Martin said.

It’ll have a drive-through and visitors can expect the “same vibe” of the new mid-island Starbucks at Shelter Cove, which opened March 1.

After the fire, island residents and visitors described a “hole” in their daily routine to The Island Packet.

The Starbucks coffee shop at Sea Turtle Marketplace, photographed on Thursday, has changed little since it burnt down on Jan. 21. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

“I’m under stress,” one woman told Island Packet columnist David Lauderdale about the absence of Starbucks.

The loss of the Starbucks meant there was one store on the island for several months — located on the south end.

An electrical fire at the Starbucks on William Hilton Parkway rages early Sunday morning. Hilton Head Fire/Rescue

After investigation, Hilton Head Fire Rescue determined that the fire likely started in the electrical building and spread to the attic, which eventually collapsed into the building in the early hours of January 21, 2018.

The fire was ruled accidental by investigators, the Island Packet has previously reported.

Rebuilding efforts began shortly after the demolition of the building.

Hilton Head’s design review board first heard the new plans for the store March 27, 2018.

Town of Hilton Head Island application materials Submitted.

After that review, passerbys didn’t see much movement at the site. A demolition contractor applied to the town in June 2018 and Martin applied for a commercial building plan on May 22, according to the town development portal.

Construction on the shell building is starting in May, Martin said.

Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

The goal is to get the building open by the holidays this year, although Martin said he’s surprised the company is already missing out on Thanksgiving holiday coffee sales.

“(Starbucks) is going to try everything they can to get it open for the holiday,” he said Friday. “I would think that something major went wrong if they’re not open by Christmas (2019).”