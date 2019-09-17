Peek inside Starbucks being built on Hilton Head. Okatie location under construction, too

Take a sneak peek inside Hilton Head Island’s Starbucks after fire destroyed original From concept to construction, Hilton Head Island's Starbucks takes shape. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From concept to construction, Hilton Head Island's Starbucks takes shape.

Coffee fans have to wait only a little longer for two new places to get a caffeine fix in Beaufort County.

A long-anticipated Starbucks is under construction on the north end of Hilton Head, and drivers through Okatie also can see building beginning on a Starbucks along U.S. 278.

The Hilton Head coffee shop is replacing a Starbucks location that burned in January 2018. That fire later was ruled accidental, and officials determined it was related to an electrical issue.

The Island Packet previously reported that the new Starbucks at 416 William Hilton Parkway, in Sea Turtle Marketplace, is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 29. That date is according to Michael Martin with State Permits Inc., who has applied to the Town of Hilton Head Island on behalf of the company.

The interior of a new Starbucks on the north end of Hilton Head Island remains largely unfinished. Katherine Kokal kkokal@islandpacket.com

The location will have a drive-thru, and visitors can expect the shop to have the “same vibe” as the mid-island Starbucks at Shelter Cove, which opened March 1.

Photos from the construction site on Monday show drywall being installed inside. While the gray siding and large windows are in place, the inside remains largely unfinished.

Meanwhile, in the other direction from the Hilton Head bridges, the Starbucks planned for Okatie Crossing in the Sun City area is expected to open in early 2020, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

Construction is currently underway near the highway by Cracker Barrel and a Verizon store.

Architectural renderings provided by the Court Atkins Group show wood siding on the drive-thru window and the area around the front door. Large windows surround the dining area.

The 2,500-square-foot Starbucks will employ about 40-45 people, the spokesperson wrote in response to an email.