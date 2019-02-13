Hilton Head Starbucks opening soon. Here’s what’s coming (and going) from Shelter Cove

Hilton Head coffee lovers, we have good news for you: Starbucks at Shelter Cove Towne Centre will open soon.

The Starbucks near the Kroger Fuel Center is scheduled to open its doors March 1, according to Roni Allbritton, a representative of Shelter Cove Towne Centre. The 2,500-square-foot store will also feature a drive-thru.

As for the other half of the building, Chipotle is no longer a proposed tenant to share the 4,000-square foot building, Allbritton said. In April, the town’s design review board approved plans for Chipotle and Starbucks to occupy the location, according to previous Island Packet reporting.

Shelter Cove Towne Centre has not officially announced plans for the other side of the building.

Starbucks is in the process of hiring employees for its new Hilton Head location.

Other changes

There are changes coming elsewhere in the shopping center, too.

Tio’s Latin American Kitchen will open nearby by summer, according to Sally Zuniga, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband Lynden, and their business partner Eliha Bitton.

Lynden Zuniga also serves as executive chef of the restaurant.

“For the last year, I’ve been getting messages and emails from people asking when we’re reopening, and we’re thrilled to announce that we’re back,“ Sally Zuniga told The Island Packet on Tuesday. “We feel this one will be better than last time.”

Orange Leaf posted a sign on its door beginning last week that said the store is closing Tuesday.

Allbritton told The Island Packet on Tuesday that the frozen yogurt store did not renew its lease in the shopping center, but could not comment further.

Seven calls and one email over two days for comment to the Orange Leaf store and owner were not returned.

The website for the Hilton Head Orange Leaf has not been updated to show it has closed.

Pure Barre, a barre-based workout studio, was rumored to be moving within the shopping center.

Contacted Monday, Pure Barre owner Jenna Levin said she could not confirm or deny any changes or expansions to the studio.

Liz Farell, The Island Packet.

Rumors about the Kroger grocery store not renewing its lease in the shopping center circulated on Facebook following the closing announcement by Orange Leaf.

However, the Shelter Cove Kroger isn’t going anywhere, according to Kroger corporate affairs representative Nancy Scott.

She said Kroger owns the building in Shelter Cove, and that “there’s no truth” to rumors that the store is leaving