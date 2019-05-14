Bluffton Kroger opens Wednesday. Here’s when you can shop and what you’ll find

An inside look at Bluffton’s new Kroger in less than 60 seconds The new Kroger is located on Buckwalter Parkway, north of the Bluffton Parkway in Buckwalter Place. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The new Kroger is located on Buckwalter Parkway, north of the Bluffton Parkway in Buckwalter Place.

The new Kroger grocery store along Bluffton’s Buckwalter Parkway will be open and ready for customers Wednesday morning.

The store is expected to open at 7 a.m. with a grand opening and ribbon cutting to follow at 9 a.m., according to a Kroger news release. The Bluffton High School band will kick off the opening at 8:45 a.m. with appearances by Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka; Ray Deal of the Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce; Shellie West, CEO of the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce; and the store’s manager Mike Livingston.

The 113,000-square-foot facility is opening sooner than expected. Earlier projections had the store opening in June.

The store originally was expected to open last summer. However, work was halted in October 2017 when Kroger requested a change in size and layout, said Mark Senn, president of Southeastern, the company that developed the site.

Work started again in January 2018 and led to the opening of the Kroger Fuel Center on Innovation Drive near the store in November.

The new store will allow shoppers access to a beer and wine bar along with hot deli selections, a salad bar, a sushi bar and a Starbucks. Online ordering and delivery options also will be available.

Shoppers will find an expanded beauty department, apparel and a pharmacy drive-thru, the release said.

The grocery chain is the first to open at the site across from Publix. A 40,000-square-foot St. Joseph’s/Candler is under construction next door along with Frankie Bones restaurant. St. Joseph’s/Candler and Frankie Bones are expected to open next year.





The Don Ryan Center for Innovation — a 3,000-square-foot facility, is under construction next to Kroger and expected to open later this year along with the Technical College of the Lowcountry’s Culinary School.