The gas station is open, but when will a new Kroger come to Bluffton?

A new gas station has opened along Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton with plans for a grocery store not far behind.
A Kroger Fuel Center opened this week on Innovation Drive within Buckwalter Place. The gas stations often open sooner than the Kroger stores, according to the corporation.
“The store should be open by sometime in June 2019,” Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for the South Carolina Kroger branches, said in August.
Buckwalter Place is already home to a Publix grocery store with smaller shops and restaurants surrounding it.
Representatives from the Kroger said last spring that it would open this summer. However, work was halted on the 113,000-square-foot building when Kroger requested a change in size and layout, said Mark Senn, president of Southeastern the company developing the site.
Work started again in January.
An outdoor mall, including retail space, will be built around the store.
Senn said in January that restaurants are in talks about the space and that the Technical College of the Lowcountry may open a culinary school at the site.
