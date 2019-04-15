Hilton Head’s Frankie Bones restaurant is coming to Bluffton. Here’s when and where

Best place to eat on Hilton Head? Tourists and locals weigh in We asked tourists and locals which restaurant on Hilton Head Island was their favorite to eat at, and here's what they had to say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We asked tourists and locals which restaurant on Hilton Head Island was their favorite to eat at, and here's what they had to say.

A Hilton Head Island restaurant is opening a new location in Bluffton, and it could mean a lot shorter drive for your favorite steak.

Frankie Bones Restaurant & Lounge is scheduled to open in Buckwalter Corridor near the new Kroger, according to a news release from the Southeast Entertainment Restaurant Group.

The restaurant — known for its menu of steaks, seafood and pasta amid a 1960s Rat Pack vibe — is scheduled to open at the new location in December.

Construction is underway on the 5,400-square-foot building, which will be in proximity to The Culinary Institute of the South at Technical College of the Lowcountry that is expected to open next year.

The restaurant plans to work with the culinary school, the release said.

“We are excited about the synergy that this will bring,” said Alan Wolf, SERG director of operations and partner.

The new restaurant will include a large outdoor patio that seats 75, a pizza oven that will expand the menu’s offerings and a private dining room for up to 70 guests that can be divided for smaller, private events.

The restaurant group plans to continue Frankie Bones’ legacy as a venue for private parties that could range from casual birthday celebrations to rehearsal dinners.

Catering and take-out will also be offered.

The lounge will retain the same sleek, mid-century, modern style with a marble bar for signature martinis, subway tiles and high-back burgundy booths, the release said.

“Frankie Bones is famous because, whether you’re 7 or 70, everyone loves it,” Wolf said. “It really does touch every generation, and that is a lot of fun.”

The new location joins others in the rapidly growing Buckwalter area.

Earlier this month, SERG announced that One Hot Mama’s is also opening a second restaurant in Berkeley Place in June.

The new Kroger is expected to open May 15.