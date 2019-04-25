Crawfish, anyone? Restaurant with a Cajun twist opens in a well-known Bluffton location

Hook & Reel, a franchise known for its Cajun seafood, opened a new location in Bluffton earlier this month. Hook & Reel/Facebook

Hook & Reel, a seafood restaurant with a Cajun twist, has opened in Bluffton.

The restaurant opened April 17 at the former location of The Brick Chicken within the shopping center off U.S. 278 that also houses Best Buy and Five Guys, according to its Facebook page.

The franchised restaurant also has locations in New York, Massachusetts and Maryland, according to its website. Other locations around the country are also expected to open, the site said.

Highlights from the restaurant’s menu include snow crab legs, shrimp, clams, mussels, lobster and crawfish tossed in sauces such as original Cajun, garlic butter, Old Bay seasoning and lemon pepper.

“We have seafood bags that are made of seafood, potatoes and corn and steamed with whatever seasoning a customer wants,” Annie Vandenhouten, manager of the restaurant, said Thursday. “That seems to be very popular.”

The Brick Chicken closed unexpectedly at the location in July.

The restaurant is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.