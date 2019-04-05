One Hot Mama’s is coming to Bluffton. Here’s when and where it will open

Meet SC Chef Ambassador Orchid Paulmeier of One Hot Mama’s Four SC chefs, including Orchid Paulmeier of One Hot Mama's on Hilton Head Island, will be bringing to life the culinary history of South Carolina and the South while preparing lunch and dinner in August at New York City’s James Beard House. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Four SC chefs, including Orchid Paulmeier of One Hot Mama's on Hilton Head Island, will be bringing to life the culinary history of South Carolina and the South while preparing lunch and dinner in August at New York City’s James Beard House.

A Hilton Head Island barbecue favorite is opening a new location in Bluffton, so now you won’t have to cross the bridge to savor it.

One Hot Mama’s is expected to open a new restaurant in Berkeley Place within Bluffton’s Buckwalter Corridor in June, according to a Southeast Entertainment Restaurant Ground news release.

The restaurant, known for its famous slow-cooked barbecue, will occupy a 4,300-square-foot corner space adjacent to the Cinemark Bluffton movie theater.

“Many of our team members and loyal guests live in and around Bluffton,” Alan Wolf, SERG director of operations and partner, said in a press release. “It’s exciting for us because so many of our customers will be in our neighborhood.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Chef Orchid Paulmeier has been waiting for the opportunity to bring the restaurant and bar back to the place she calls home, where she has raised three children and supports the Bluffton community.

“It’s so exciting to be opening back in Bluffton,” Paulmeier said. “We can’t wait for Mama’s to be part of the wonderful Bluffton community again.

Paulmeier’s list of accomplishments in the culinary world include winning a spot on season seven of the Next Food Network Star, being named a 2016 South Carolina Chef Ambassador and serving as a featured chef at the James Beard House Dinner, the release said.

The restaurant previously had a location in Bluffton’s Sheridan Park at the spot that now houses R Bar before opening a second location on Hilton Head Island in 2007.

The new location will maintain the “fun family atmosphere and the high-quality Southern comfort food” of the Hilton Head location.

SERG partners expect to expand to include lunch, dinner, catering and take-out offerings at the Bluffton location.