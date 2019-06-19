Bluffton is getting a new breakfast, lunch spot -- omelets coming soon!

The Omelette Cafe is set to open Thursday along Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. Staff photo

Looking for another breakfast and lunch spot in Bluffton?

Look no further.

The Omelette Cafe is set to open for breakfast Thursday along Buckwalter Parkway at 8210 Pinellas Drive, according to manager Shanice Patman.

“This is our sixth restaurant,” Patman said Wednesday. “We are trying to branch out the business.”

The restaurant already has locations in Pooler, Richmond Hill, Rincon, Savannah and Hinesville, according to its website. The eatery is known for its extensive breakfast and lunch menus that include a selection of omelets, burgers, sandwiches and more.

“Our burgers are really good,” Patman said. “Our most popular items are the Triple Crown Omelette with three kinds of meat and our Western Omelette.”

The restaurant, which will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., uses locally grown ingredients with minimally processed foods, according to its website.

The Omelette Cafe is the most recent restaurant to open along Buckwalter Parkway in its construction boom. Across the street in Bluffton’s Kroger shopping complex, a second location for Hilton Head Island’s Frankie Bones restaurant is expected to open next year.

One Hot Mama’s is also opening a second location down the road adjacent to the Cinemark Bluffton movie theater in the spot that used to house Hinchey’s Chicago Bar and Grill.

Coffee lovers can also anticipate Corner Perk Cafe to start construction on its second location next to Ace Hardware this summer.