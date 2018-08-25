Can’t get enough of this Bluffton coffee joint? The company is adding Beaufort Co. spots

A popular coffee spot in Old Town Bluffton is expanding to three new locations — two are across Beaufort County.
Corner Perk Cafe plans to build a new location, which will also be called Corner Perk, within Buckwalter Place next to Ace Hardware, according to owner Josh Cooke.
“I think it’s going to be great,” Cooke said Friday. “There are a lot of people working over there and that area is really growing.”
The new space will be around 2,500 square feet and a single store with a mezzanine. Cooke said the building will be brick with a “factory feeling” and large windows. It will provide seating for 80 to 100 guests inside and have outdoor seating as well..
He plans to start construction next summer.
In the meantime, the Cooke isn’t sitting idle.
He recently purchased Pluff Mudd Coffee Co. located at 1632A Paris Avenue in Port Royal. He, along with co-owners Tash Bochenek and Heather Watson, plan to turn the coffee store into a roastery that will house Corner’s Perks roasting operation.
“We are keeping the lease from the original Pluff Mudd coffee shop and we are going to move our coffee roasting location from Bluffton to out there,” Cooke said. “With the roastery, we are going to have a retail shop where you can buy coffee beans, T-shirts, hats and other things. We are also going to create a training facility there for staff and tours.”
A few doors down at 1628 Paris Avenue, Cooke, Bochenek and Watson will be opening a third Corner Perk location.
That location will seat between 25 to 30 guests inside and have outdoor seating. The menu for that and the Buckwalter Place location will be similar to that of the original Corner Perk.
Cooke said he hopes to have the Port Royal roastery and coffee shop open by Christmas. For now, Pluff Mudd Coffee Co. will continue to operate as normal.
