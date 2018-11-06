This Bluffton sandwich shop is finally open. Here’s where you can grab a meal

A popular sandwich restaurant chain has opened in Bluffton at Kittie’s Crossing.
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches opened for business Tuesday next to Buffalo Wild Wings and Avocado Bleu at 21 Bluffton Road.
The restaurant had previously announced plans to open this summer before it was postponed.
The company prides itself on using all-natural meats that are freshly sliced, local produce and bread that is baked at each location, according to its website.
The location is the franchise’s first in Bluffton. The only other location in Beaufort County is in Beaufort Town Center in Beaufort.
