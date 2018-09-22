When is Jimmy John’s opening in Bluffton? Here’s what we know

A popular sandwich restaurant chain is expected to open in a month in Bluffton at Kittie’s Crossing.
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches previously announced plans to open this summer next to Buffalo Wild Wings and Avocado Bleu at 21 Bluffton Road.
On Friday, the company said the store should open “in the next month or so,” according to Paige Kollock, a spokesperson for Jimmy John’s.
Kollock said that an exact date has not yet been announced.
The company prides itself on using all natural meats that are freshly sliced, local produce and bread that is baked at each location, according to its website.
Customers may order 8 inch subs with veggie, Italian, turkey, tuna and roast beef options.
This will be the first Jimmy John’s location in Bluffton. The only other location in Beaufort County is in Beaufort Town Center in Beaufort.
