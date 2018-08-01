Have a craving for made-from-scratch food? Newly opened Bluffton restaurant can satisfy it

Looking for a healthy breakfast and lunch option in Bluffton?
Avocado Bleu, a restaurant that focuses on fresh ingredient options, opened Wednesday at 21 Bluffton Road Suite 102 next to Buffalo Wild Wings in Kittie’s Crossing.
The restaurant specializes in grab-and-go options — including Keto, paleo and vegan-friendly ones, according to owner Teresa Brandow.
“We use fresh ingredients and work with farmers,” Brandow said.
The restaurant also offers smoothies and baked goods, including pastry. The restaurant also offers bulk purchase options for pick-up, along with catering.
Brandow has worked as a pastry chef in the region for many years, most recently at Belfair Plantation.
The restaurant does not have a set menu. Rather, Brandow creates a menu based on what farmers are selling.
Each item is labeled for size and any special diet restrictions.
Avocado Bleu is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
