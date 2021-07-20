HBO comedy series to film in Beaufort. Extras needed, including two fire breathers

Can you breathe fire?

Do you have newborn identical twins?

Can you play a hip young investor?

“The Righteous Gemstones” show might have a bit role for you or your children.

The HBO comedy series is planning to film in Beaufort for a week, and it’s looking for several dozen extras, on top of two fire breathers, identical newborn twins (ages 4 weeks to 3 months) and 20 people in their 20s and 30s to play L.A. chic investors.

“Come join us for filming!” Tona B. Dahlquist Casting says in a news release and on Facebook. “Many extras needed. All extras are paid!”

Dahlquist told The Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet Tuesday she knows where filming will occur in Beaufort but can’t share those details. Why the city was chosen isn’t her department, either.

“Beaufort probably had a location that they wanted to film at,” she said.

Dahlquist is pleased that the show, which is usually filmed in Charleston, is making a trip to Beaufort because she is fond of the area she calls beautiful. Dahlquist was responsible for the casting in 1994’s “Forrest Gump,” much of which was filmed in and around Beaufort.

“They just tell me where they are going, and I have to try to find our casting needs in the area,” Dahlquist said.

Can she find two fire breathers?

“We’re hoping,” she says. “It will be some fun scenes.”

“The Righteous Gemstones,” a comedy series, launched in 2019. It tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.

It stars John Goodman of the TV series “Roseann,” whose films include “The Big Lebowski” (1998), “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (2000) and “Patriots Day” (2016). Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Greg Alan Williams, and Danny McBride, the creator and director, also star.

The HBO series “Righteous Gemstones” is looking for extras in the Beaufort area for filming that will occur in the area in August. The series stars, back row (l to r) Adam Devine, Danny McBride and Edi Patterson. John Goodman is seated. "The Righteous Gemstones"/HBO

McBride is best known for his work in “Pineapple Express” (2008), “Vice Principals” (2016) and “Up in the Air” (2009).

Filming in Beaufort is planned for Aug. 9-13th.

A bit part could be waiting for you.

Besides the fire breathers, twins and hip investors, the show is looking for five island dancers, a few architects, servers and chefs, about 50 “landing” guests, 10 construction workers, five security workers, three people to portray camera operators and 14 cast doubles.

You won’t get rich, but it’s all about the experience of being on a TV set, and TV, right?

Tona B. Dahlquist says on its website that pay varies based on the show, with extras usually making $60 to $64 for eight hours of work. Most shows guarantee at least 8 hours of wages, even if you work less. With long filming days, extras can end up making around $100 a day if they are needed all day, Dahlquist says.

Extras who are selected for “The Righteous Gemstones” will be required to have two pre-filming Covid-19 tests, but they’ll receive an additional $50 per test.

They may also be required to attend a wardrobe fitting prior to filming.

Dahlquist says she’s looking for extras from the region, including Hilton Head.

Some extras may film one day, Dahlquist said, while others may be required to work more.

People are sometimes surprised by how many projects are filmed in the Carolinas, said Dahlquist who, besides “Forrest Gump,” also handled previous area projects such as “Radio” and “The Conspirator.” Dahlquist’s South Carolina-based company also has done work on “The Hunger Games,” “Iron Man 3” and independent films.

How to apply

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting Co. asks that applicants include two current cell phone photos (a close up and a full length), along with name, phone, age and city/state.

Height/weight, clothing and size and even descriptions of visible tattoos and piercings, and the make and color of your vehicle are required as well.

Submissions should be sent to TRG2background@gmail.com with heading BEAUFORT AVAIL.

Get more information and daily updates of the show’s casting needs at the Tona B. Dahlquist Casting Facebook page.