Sea level’s rising in Beaufort. Here’s city’s plan to protect its people, places

Beaufort’s comprehensive plan, which guides planning, zoning and development decisions, is being updated to address changes including the city’s increasing vulnerability to storms, king tides and rising sea levels.

The once-a-decade process of revising the plan is underway, and the Department of Community and Economic Development is asking residents to comment on the changes, the first since 2009.

The comprehensive plan addresses land use, housing, community facilities, cultural resources, natural resources, transportation, and recommends initiatives in those areas.

Among the most significant changes in the draft is an update of city demographics, a new future land-use map, an update of the city’s vision, goals, and objectives and a resiliency element related to storms and rising sea levels.

“It’s a starting point to have a conversation,” said David Prichard, community and economic development director.

The City Council will vote on the final plan Oct. 12.

Here’s nine things to know about the plan:

1. Sea level expected to rise

South Carolina Hazard Research Lab shows 30 floods hit the city between 1950 and 2014, causing $22.5 million in property damage, and the city has a 12% chance of being hit by a hurricane annually, according to the plan.

Sea level rise and higher evaporation rates are expected to increase storm frequency and severity.

Properties along the Beaufort River in historic downtown are subject to flood depths of about 3 to 6 feet during the base flood, the plan states.

About 30% of the city’s 6,000 structures are in the floodplain.

Planning for sea level rise — from 1 to 7 feet over the next century — and making the city more “resilient” to natural disasters are goals in the plan. The plan also notes that extreme king tides also are increasing in frequency.

One way the city can make itself more resilient to flooding is building more infrastructure projects, the plans says. It notes the effectiveness of the $6.5 million Mossy Oaks stormwater improvement, completed in April, which has ended chronic flooding in that neighborhood.

The plan also says the city needs to consider ways to reduce these environmental impacts to its coastal environment through development standards, land-use densities and conservation efforts.

More infrastructure projects to control flooding, like the recently completed Mossy Oaks stormwater project, are encouraged in Beaufort’s draft comprehensive plan. Karl Puckett

2. Retail trade is th e largest segment of the city’s economy

It’s 37% of the city’s economy, or $364 million. That’s higher than the country as a whole, where retail represents 10% of the economy. But health care and social assistance have the largest annual payroll in the city, at 52% and $140 million combined. Diversifying the economy is a goal in the plan.

3. The city has 1,085 parcels of undeveloped land

Those parcels total 1,819 acres, and make up 8% of the city, ranging from 0.9 to 221.7 acres. Prichard says no major changes are being proposed in the land-use map, but there are a few suggested changes. For example, the land-use map recommends an open space designation for a few parks in the Pigeon Point neighborhood currently zoned residential. Most of future commercial development will be along major corridors, the proposed land-use map shows. The map also tries to transition land designations to low intensity and then residential as property moves away from commercial corridors, Prichard said. The plan encourages in-fill development, which is building on vacant or underdeveloped lots in urban areas.

4. Population growth is expected to pick up

The population in 2019 was 13,404, an increase of 2,127 residents, or 18.9%, from 2010. Much of the growth in Beaufort County is a result of in-migration from other parts of the country for retirement, the plan says. The steady growth in Beaufort will pick up in the future, the plan says. The racial composition forecast shows the white population increasing to 9,671 residents in 2025. The population was 7,612 in 2010. The Black population is expected to decreased to 2,730 in 2025, from 2,819 residents in 2010.

5. Housing values, rents are rising

Since 2000, the median home value increased from $111,600 to $214,700 — or 92.4%. Median gross monthly rents also increased from $596 to $940, or 57.7%. Meanwhile, median household income in the city improved from $36,532 in 2000 to $65,607 in 2018 — or 80%. Objective: pursue opportunities for affordable and workforce housing.

6. Beaufort is the second oldest town in South Carolina

Beaufort was originally established in 1711 on Port Royal Island, and it is one of 65 islands comprising Beaufort County. Goal: Preserve the city’s authenticity.

7. The city has a lofty vision

Here it is: “We will ensure the city of Beaufort offers its citizens broad economic opportunities, housing they can afford, a well-run government, and community preparedness for weather and climate-related impacts. The city will promote diversity, authenticity, respect for history, and tourism, while maintaining a balance between the built and natural environments for which our city is renowned.”

8. The plan is available to look at online

Go to the city’s website at www.cityofbeaufort.org/491/Comprehensive-Plan.

9. The city wants your input

Comments from the public should be emailed to Senior Planner Dan Frazier at dfrazier@cityofbeaufort.org by Aug. 20. Please include your name and address. On Aug. 5, daytime and evening meetings will be held at City Hall where details of the document can be reviewed. A synopsis of public comments will presented to the City Council Aug. 24. A public hearing is planned at the Sept. 14 City Council meeting.