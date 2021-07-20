31 performers in Beaufort Water Festival talent show. One way to see it for free

The popular talent show is on tap Wednesday evening as the 65th annual Beaufort Water Festival continues.

Residents typically turn out in droves to see their children, relatives and friends take the main stage.

This year, 31 contestants will compete in the variety show of sorts, which features singing and dancing and other talents.

Judges pick first-, second- and third-place winners in different categories.

“We suggest people come early to place out chairs since it is such a community-loved event,” said James Nutt, a spokesman for the festival.

Gates at Waterfront Park open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. The cost is $10, but you can get in free with an official 2021 65th Annual Water Festival T-shirt. Those cost $15.

In 2016, Commodore Erin “Tank” Morris took the picture that T-shirt design is based on. Beaufort Water Festival

Children age 5 and under get in free.

The arts and crafts market continues from noon to 7 p.m. at the promenade.

TUESDAY, JULY 20

The Tsunami Waver Riders, which bills itself as the No. 1 island party band in the Carolinas, will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Waterfront Park.

The band uses Caribbean steel drums, Hawaiian ukulele and lap-steel guitar and plays popular dance rhythms that should keep you in an island state of mind. The band plays a mix of originals and popular island-inspired songs from artists such as Bob Marley, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown, the Beach Boys, the Drifters and Harry Belafonte.

Deas-Guyz peformed during Motown Monday at the Beaufort Water Festival. Beautfort Water Festival

The cost is $5, and gates open at 7 p.m. The arts and crafts market is from noon to 7 p.m. at Waterfront Park.

Island Time Tuesday also is first responder and military appreciation night, with free admission for those with active duty ID.

Check out the full schedule of events at https://www.bftwaterfestival.com/#

Wednesday, July 21

The Lowcountry supper is 6-7:30 p.m. The cost is $15. The entertainment is Andrew Beam, with opening act Chris Jones featuring the Whistlers.

