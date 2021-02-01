Big Brother’s Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummans got engaged on this Hilton Head beach

Three years after getting together on national television, “Hilton Head hotties” Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans have decided to tie the knot.

Crispen popped the question Jan. 10 on the island where the two bought a house “sight unseen” in 2019.

In a YouTube video posted Sunday, Crispen showed fans his plan to propose to Rummans: He set up a fake video interview for the couple and pretended to take a call about a rescue emergency on the beach near Hilton Head Resort, where Rummans would find him waiting with her family to propose.

The video of the couple’s engagement showed aerial shots of beach between Burkes and Singleton beaches.

“You make everyday seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth,” Crispen wrote in an Instagram post addressed to Rummans. “I’ll love you to infinity and beyond.”

Both Rummans and Crispen have ties to the area. Rummans, a fitness model, grew up on the island; Crispen, originally from Rossford, Ohio, worked there as a lifeguard before entering the “Big Brother” house in 2018.

Both made it to the final four of Big Brother’s 20th season, with Crispen netting $75,000 at the show’s finale as the season’s runner-up and fan favorite contestant. After becoming a couple in the “Big Brother” house, the two moved in together in Los Angeles and started a jewelry line called Naut and Chain.

In November 2019, the couple announced they had bought a house on Hilton Head Island without stepping inside, a move that Rummans called “the most millennial thing we’ve ever done.” Since then, they’ve continued vlogging and running Naut and Chain from the Lowcountry.

Crispen returned to the “Big Brother” house last year for the show’s 22nd season as an “All-Star” returning competitor. He placed sixth.