Sun City Hilton Head to host a dancing pickle — and the Low Country Pickleball Classic

The 4th Annual Low Country Pickleball Classic is scheduled to begin next week and will feature men’s, women’s and mixed doubles competitions, a Lowcountry boil and a dancing pickle.
Tournament action begins 8 a.m. Friday, April 21, and lasts through Sunday, April 23, at Sun City Hilton Head.
This year’s tournament is bigger than last year’s event according to tournament director Reuben Oder: 216 players from 16 states have registered to date.
Oder expects the event to raise about $8,000 for charity. Last year, the tournament raised $4,000 for Hardeeville’s Jasper County Neighbors United and $3,000 for Hilton Head Island’s Operation R&R.
There are divisions for people aged 19 to 70-plus, as well as different skill level groupings.
The tournament also features a Lowcountry boil to be held Friday, April 21, at the Sun City Pavilion. A limited number of tickets are available at $20 per person.
Tournament registration can be found online at www.pickleballtournaments.com.
For more information, contact Oder at lowcountrypickleball@gmail.com.
