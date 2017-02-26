No major records for CJ Cummings, but he still sweeps junior nationals

CJ Cummings set another personal best by clearing 139 kilograms (306 pounds) in the snatch at the Nike National Junior Championships this weekend in Kansas City, Mo., but came up short of breaking any American records while dominating his weight class.
The Beaufort teen swept all three medals in the 69kg division without much challenge, adding a lift of 177 kg (390 pounds) in the clean and jerk to finish with a total weight of 316 kg (696 pounds).
Cummings’ older brother Omar, meantime, placed third in a tightly contested 85kg division, struggling in the snatch to finish 10kg (22 pounds) in total weight behind champion Josh Piasecki.
CJ Cummings’ performance added three more gold medals to his haul over the past nine months, when he also swept everything at the Youth Worlds, Junior Worlds and December’s American Open in Florida.
Saturday night’s total weight was 32 kg (70 pounds) more than runner-up Jordan Wissinger, and 56 kg (123 pounds) ahead of anybody else. Though his snatch lift of 139 kg remained shy of an American record, it did establish new U.S. youth and junior marks.
The only downside came on his final lift in the clean and jerk, when he couldn’t hold his attempt at a new American record of 184 kg (405 pounds). Had he been successful, it also would have broken his own national mark for total weight, when he lifted a combined 321 kg (707 pounds) at the American Open.
Omar Cummings, who recently signed to play college football at South Carolina State, cleared 128 kg (282 pounds) in his first snatch attempt but could not hold subsequent lifts at 133 and 135 kg.
Combined with a lift of 160 kg (353 pounds) in the clean and jerk, his total weight of 288 kg (635 pounds) trailed both Piasecki and second-place Kolton Koontz.
