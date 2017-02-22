RBC Heritage parking is changing after Hurricane Matthew. Here’s what to know.

Hurricane Matthew shook up the parking plan again for the upcoming RBC Heritage.
The storm debris at Honey Horn means the lots on the north end of Hilton Head Island won’t be used to park and shuttle golf tournament spectators to Harbor Town Golf Links. Free parking instead will be at the Hilton Head schools complex at 70 Wilborn Drive off William Hilton Parkway, according to the tournament website.
The tournament begins April 13, with practice rounds and other events earlier in the week.
A motor coach will carry golf fans on the 20-minute ride from the school lot to Harbour Town Marina from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. each day. There will be no general parking inside Sea Pines during the golf tournament.
A tournament shuttle will again operate from Coligny Plaza closer to Hilton Head’s south end. The free shuttles will also operate from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., and bicycle parking is also available.
Free bike parking is also available inside Sea Pines at the tennis courts near the Harbour Town clubhouse and near the 13th green. Bicyclists must have a tournament ticket or volunteer credentials to get in Sea Pines.
During tournament hours, taxis and Ubers can pickup and drop off only at Harbour Town Bakery on 140 Lighthouse Road.
Taxis will be stationed at the bakery after tournament play for pick up. Uber rides will be able to pick up at locations around the Harbour Town Golf Links when play ends.
Tournament officials moved parking out of Sea Pines in 2015, after heavy rains had swamped the grassy parking areas within the gates.
Hurricane Matthew ravaged Hilton Head Island in October, and some repairs are ongoing at Harbor Town Marina. Honey Horn has been used to process the town’s storm debris.
This story will be updated.
