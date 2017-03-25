Fans of ‘The Bachelorette,’ you should plan to go to Shuckin’ and Shaggin’ ... just sayin’

You might have noticed a weeks ago that the Old Town Bluffton Merchants Society suddenly moved its annual Shuckin’ and Shaggin’ event forward a day to this Thursday night with no explanation.
Well, now we can tell you why: “The Bachelorette” is going to film there, too, and the bachelors are going to learn how to shag.
This is especially good news for anyone who can’t go to the Russell Dickerson concert in Bluffton on Tuesday night or the special event at Shelter Cove Harbour on Hilton Head Island on Wednesday night. (If you’re trying to go to either of those events, though, click here to find out how.)
Shuckin’ and Shaggin’ is from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Oyster Factory Park at Wharf and Bridge streets in Old Town.
Tickets cost $7 at the door, but kids 12 and younger can enter free. If you don’t want to risk not getting in (or if you want to save $2), tickets are available for $5 at Sippin’ Cow, Palmetto State Bank, The Complete Home, Bluffton Oyster Co. and The Bluffton Sun, all in Bluffton. Food and drink will be available for purchase there (so bring cash). Buckets of oysters cost $10.
The East Coast Party Band will play beach music from 4 to 7 p.m. with a shag contest at 6 p.m. I hear that “The Bachelorette” and company plan only to be at this event until 8 p.m., so I’m gathering that this is the “main event” for those who aren’t just there for the oysters.
People interested in taking part in the filming will be directed to check in at a table, where they will sign appearance release forms, have their pictures taken and receive a special wrist band that will allow them to gain access to the areas where filming is happening.
I’m no expert on how to be the Best Extra Ever, but I would totally learn how to shag if I were you and I would learn to shuck an oyster so you don’t look like you’re only there for “The Bachelorette.” And I’m not just saying this because The Island Packet has already put together two short how-to videos on these very activities. Since you seem really interested, here’s the video on shagging (it’s not what you think, Austin Powers) and here’s the video on shucking (watch your mouth).
