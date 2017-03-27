Your questions about being an extra on ‘The Bachelorette’ answered (mostly ... I’m trying)

I’ve never watched “The Bachelorette,” but I can tell you this about the show’s local fans: They have a lot of very logical questions.
And alas, I’m only able to answer a few of them right now.
I’ll continue to update this story as I get answers from the producers, but here’s what I know so far (Any updates will be noted below by the word “Update”):
RSVPs and registration
▪ To participate as an extra on the show when it films in Old Town Bluffton on Tuesday and on Hilton Head Island on Wednesday, you must have RSVP’d.
▪ Confirmation emails will be sent to those who have been accepted as extras. The confirmations seemed to be going out in fits and starts Monday, so don’t panic just yet if you haven’t received one.
▪ It appears the producers are still accepting RSVPs for the Tuesday concert with Russell Dickerson. If you haven’t RSVP’d yet, you should email thebachelorrsvp@gmail.com with your name and the names of those who will be attending with you with “RUSSELL DICKERSON + The Bachelorette” in the subject line. For more information on how to RSVP, click here.
▪ The event on Wednesday is at capacity.
▪ If you RSVP’d to either event and have received a confirmation, you still have to register when you arrive at the venues. Registration is from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Old Town. There will be a table set up. I’ve been told you should enter the area through Calhoun Street. Basically the instructions are “park and come.” On Wednesday, registration is at 2 p.m. and in the area of the Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina Stage. Again, this is a “park and come” situation at this point.
▪ You do not have to RSVP for the Shuckin’ and Shaggin’ event on Thursday night in Old Town Bluffton, but you do have to register if you want to be an extra. I hear that the producers are hoping that a lot of people to show up. The event is from 4 to 10 p.m., but filming is likely to end at 8 p.m. If you’re just there to shuck or to shag, do not worry. You will not be filmed against you’re will.
▪ When you register at any of the three events, you will be asked to sign a release form. You will be given a wristband and producers will take your picture so that you can’t come back and say “Someone forged my signature! I never would have said yes to this swill” when the episode airs and you see what you look like shagging.
The logistics of this thing
▪ Calhoun and Lawrence streets in Old Town Bluffton are closed to traffic through noon Wednesday
▪ You will have to stand for the concert on Tuesday.
▪ You will be seated at the event on Wednesday.
▪ You will shag and shuck on Thursday. (I assume you do those things while standing.)
▪ No, you cannot arrive to Shelter Cove Marina by boat on Wednesday.
▪ You can leave any of the three events any time you want and re-enter any time you want because of that magic wristband.
Our big mouths
▪ I do not know yet if phones will be allowed at any of the three events. I’ve heard that phones will be prohibited. I’ve also heard that they won’t be.
▪ I spoke with a reporter at The (Milwaukee) Journal-Sentinel on Monday. “The Bachelor” filmed there this past fall. She said that extras and business owners there were bound by contract not to discuss details of the show until after their episode aired so I think we can expect the same.
▪ When “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” go on dates in public (as they clearly will be doing here), spoilers inevitably end up online. We scoured the internet Monday to see what has been posted about this season of “The Bachelorette” so far, and there are very few photos. At least one expert on “Bachelorette” gossip expects to see a bunch of errant photos posted from the South Carolina visit.
▪ If you see any paparazzi in town or anything fun and unusual like that, don’t forget that you and I are best friends now. Email me at lfarrell@islandpacket.com about anything cool you see IRL and online about our week with “The Bachelorette.” You can also email me questions about the events and I’ll try my best to get them answered directly.
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
Comments