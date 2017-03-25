You want to be on ‘The Bachelorette’ next week? Here’s how you do it

OK, fans of “The Bachelorette” and people who like to be in on the action, I have more details for you on how to get on the show when it films next week in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island.
Both opportunities require you to RSVP, so pay careful attention to the information below and ignore the details I gave you Friday (some of it, anyway ... don’t ignore the jokes, those are still accurate).
On Tuesday, “The Bachelorette” will film in Old Town Bluffton. The concert will begin at 10:15 p.m., according to a press release from the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.
To attend this concert (and therefore be included in filming), you must:
▪ Be 16 or older.
▪ Unless you’re not 16 or older and, in that case, you must have a parent or legal guardian with you.
▪ RSVP like right now ... by sending an email to thebachelorrsvp@gmail.com. Write “RUSSELL DICKERSON + The Bachelorette” in the subject line, and include your name in the body of the email.
Registration for the concert, which will feature country musician Russell Dickerson (I still haven’t had time to Google this guy), is from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Participants are asked to park in the Town of Bluffton parking lot at Cornerstone Church. Parking will also be available on May River Road, Bluffton Road and in the Bluffton Town Hall parking lots on Bridge Street.
Something else you should know, Calhoun Street will be closed from Lawton to Green streets from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Wednesday so production can set up and then pack up.
All right. Now here is the second way you can say you were on “The Bachelorette” without having to kiss a bunch of dudes in front of your parents:
On Wednesday, “Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison and the cast of the show will be at Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina Stage on Hilton Head at 4 p.m.
The release came after I left the office Friday, so I wasn’t able to find out more about what kind of event this is. But who cares, you’re invited.
Registration for this event is at 2 p.m. BUT space is (obviously) limited so, again, you must RSVP. But not to the same email address as you did for the concert.
Instead send an email to intern@hiltonheadisland.org and include “Bachelorette” in the subject line. In the body of the email, include your name.
At both the concert and the Shelter Cove event, the entire audience will be on camera, so you will be asked to sign a release form before you can participate. If you’re not into signing that form, then this rose I have in my hand is not for you.
Again, email me at lfarrell@islandpacket.com with any questions or any other information you’ve heard. I’m sure I’ll have another update for you Monday morning with more on the road closures in Bluffton.
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
