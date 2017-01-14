How much do you know about The Shag?

In December, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office charged two teenagers in connection with an alleged assault on deputies. Sea Eagle Market owner Craig Reaves was recently recognized by the sheriff's office for his role in subduing the suspects. Here he describes what happened.
Jeremiah Faber, the legendary head coach of the Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys basketball team, earlier this month became just the 12th coach in South Carolina boys hoops history to reach the 500-victory milestone. Jeff Shain spoke with Faber after the Jaguars' win at Bluffton High School, Dec. 28, 2016.