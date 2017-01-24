Pluff mud sticks to the Lowcountry soul

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents Pause

0:44 Batty: First long-eared bats identified in coastal S.C., at Palmetto Bluff

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift

0:35 Death investigated after Beaufort car fire

2:00 How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?

1:21 Why you should try Chamber Restaurant Week

5:00 Coach Dawn Staley after win over MSU