Man follows dog into marsh, gets stuck; an 8-year-old girl’s keen ears save the day

A man stuck in pluff mud more than 100 yards from shore was rescued Monday morning after his cries for help were heard by an 8-year-old girl playing in her backyard.
The man — and his dog — were 150 yards from shore near Sycamore Street, according to Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf.
The girl heard the man yelling for help around 9:45 a.m. and told her mother, Bertholf said in a news release. The mother called 911, and police, fire and Beaufort Marine Rescue Squad personnel mobilized to help. The rescue squad used an airboat launched from a nearby empty lot to reach the victim, Bertholf said. About an hour after the girl heard him, he was back on dry land. The incoming tide would have flooded the area by noon.
The victim reported his dog had run into the marsh and became stuck. The same fate befell the owner when he attempted to rescue the animal.
Emergency medical personnel on the scene determined the man did not require treatment.
