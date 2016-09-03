Hermine was fast, recovery likewise: Sunshine, football, dragonboats and power (mostly) are on

As Tropical Storm Hermine swept through South Carolina, the Lowcountry was spared from the worst effects. Lingering power outages, especially in the northern part of Beaufort County, and scattered tree falls were reminders of the storm, however.
The National Weather Service reported from 2 to 5 inches of rainfall throughout Beaufort County.
Of SCE&G’s 49,194 Beaufort County customers, 2,551 remained without power as of 9 a.m., caused by 155 incidents, according to the utility’s web site. Only six people in Jasper County reported outages.
Across the state, another 5,916 SCE&G customers were without power in Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, Orangeburg, Calhoun, Lexington, Richland, Allendale and Hampton counties.
Palmetto Electric reports all customers have regained power.
According to the state Highway Patrol, a tree was reported to have fallen at Bluffton Parkway and Bluffton Road around 8:40 a.m.
Capt. Randy Hunter with Bluffton Township Fire District said the district answered 45 calls between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, the bulk through Friday afternoon.
Normal festivities continue today despite the storm. DragonBoat Raceday will begin in Beaufort at a delayed start of 9:30 a.m.
Update on #TSHermine. Races will go ahead as planned, but start time has been moved to 9:30am. See https://t.co/ubIsXSmlsS for more info.— Dragonboat Beaufort (@DragonboatBft) September 1, 2016
Several high school football games postponed from Friday night will begin this afternoon, in sunshine: Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies all day, with a high of 88 in the late afternoon.
