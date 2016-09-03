Hermine was fast, recovery likewise: Sunshine, football, dragonboats and power (mostly) are on

0:37 A visualization of Hurricane Hermine Pause

0:21 Strong wind and waves fill boat with water at Beaufort Downtown Marina

0:36 Wind and waves nearly knock down man taking photos

0:50 A collection of video snippets of Hermine in the Lowcountry

0:38 View from space: Tropical Storm Hermine's landfall and movement

0:53 Sailboat rescue, fierce wind in Beaufort

0:46 Water surges over waterfront park seawall

0:52 High tide + Hermine rock Port Royal Sound at Dolphin Head

0:22 Wind whipping, standing water at Beaufort Plaza ahead of Hermine

0:59 Hermine's storm winds blow and the surf rises on Hilton Head Island