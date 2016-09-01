Gas, groceries: The local vibe ahead of Hermine

A few extra batteries, maybe, and some water — that’s what the stores are stocking ahead of Tropical Storm Hermine.
Hermine is gathering strength off the Florida coast, and tropical storm warnings have been issued for our area.
But so far, Beaufort County hasn’t seen any effects of the storm, weather-related or otherwise.
Ahead of Hermine, here’s the vibe across the county.
Plenty of gas, no spikes at the pump
-Beaufort
Lisa Smith, manager of the Tiger Express Exxon, estimates her station can go about five days without a fuel resupply.
Prices haven’t gone up, and she doesn’t expect them to.
“I don’t think there’s any more business than there usually is, but we’re usually pretty busy,” she said Thursday morning.
-Bluffton
Carla Ramirez, manager of Parker’s No. 33 on Buckwalter Parkway, hasn’t heard any rumors about gas prices going up.
“We haven’t had a price change yet,” she said, adding that business was “normal, steady.”
-Hilton Head Island
“Nothing’s changed,” said Speedway manager Shelly Boice. “We’re not seeing more customers, we’re not seeing prices go up. It’s just a normal day.”
Still plenty of milk, bread and eggs
-Beaufort
“We’ve got more water coming tomorrow,” Food Lion Assistant Manager Jody Floyd said. “Water’s the main thing people buy when there’s a storm coming.”
Some of his customers have been buying more water, but otherwise business has been normal.
-Bluffton
“We’ve got our storm-ready end caps up,” said Marcus Hooks, manager of the Publix at Belfair.
But those end caps are nothing new — they’ve been up throughout hurricane season.
Hooks’ store has stocked up on more water, flashlights and batteries, but he’s seen no uptick in business.
-Hilton Head
Business might actually be a little slower for owner David Martin’s Piggly Wiggly on the south end of the island.
“Normal business, maybe a little less because people seem to be hunkering down,” he said, adding he thought some tourists were leaving early.
There’s been no run on groceries, and Martin’s stocked up on extra batteries and water.
This story will be updated.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
