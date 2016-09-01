Hurricane

Beaufort County under tropical storm warning as Hermine approaches

By Mandy Matney

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for Beaufort County for the next 36 hours.

Tropical Storm Hermine formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon and latest tracks for the storm predict it’s headed straight toward the Lowcountry and should hit sometime Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Lowcountry should prepare for dangerous winds, moderate rainfall, localized flooding and possibly isolated tornadoes.

