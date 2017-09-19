Volunteers, employees pitch in to get Hilton Head restaurant back on its feet after Irma flooding

More Videos

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 2:27

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

Pause
Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding 0:44

Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 1:03

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 5:51

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Hurricane Maria's path changes slightly 0:53

Hurricane Maria's path changes slightly

Hermine, Matthew and Irma: By the numbers 0:58

Hermine, Matthew and Irma: By the numbers

Tips on how to prepare your boat for Hurricane Irma 1:01

Tips on how to prepare your boat for Hurricane Irma

How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge 1:06

How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge

Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma 2:09

Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma

  • Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding

    Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks has now flooded three times in the past two years. Owner Andrew Carmines has decided it is time to make a change to hopefully prevent future flooding.

Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks has now flooded three times in the past two years. Owner Andrew Carmines has decided it is time to make a change to hopefully prevent future flooding. Delayna Earley Staff video
Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks has now flooded three times in the past two years. Owner Andrew Carmines has decided it is time to make a change to hopefully prevent future flooding. Delayna Earley Staff video

Hurricane

Volunteers, employees pitch in to get Hilton Head restaurant back on its feet after Irma flooding

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 19, 2017 4:37 PM

A week ago the Lowcountry took to social media worried about damage Tropical Storm Irma brought to Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, but its owner told them not to worry — the local favorite will open again.

That is exactly what will happen Thursday morning, Andrew Carmines, owner of the well-established restaurant on Hilton Head Island, said Tuesday.

“We are in good shape right now,” Carmines said about the progress to repair damage from storm surge. “We are rolling along.”

The restaurant had about two to three feet of water in the front dining room and another 18 inches in the back dining room.

Carmines said that, while the flooding is annoying, the damage is far less than what Hurricane Matthew did to the restaurant last year. He said damage caused by Matthew’s wind, which destroyed the restaurant’s dock, was far more costly.

Employees of the restaurant have jumped into action to get the restaurant back open, Carmines said.

Many others have offered to volunteer, Carmines said. This includes a wife of an employee who has been organizing lunch for everyone involved in the cleanup process, he said.

“I woke up yesterday morning on my birthday,” Carmines said. “I teared up looking at all the comments from people in the community. We live in a really amazing place, and people here are so supportive.”

A Facebook post from Carmines on the restaurant’s page posted a day after the storm hit received nearly 500 comments, 3,600 likes and 630 shares.

“It is incredible,” Carmines said about the response.

There are a few changes that the restaurant is making to hopefully elevate some flooding the future, Carmines said. He said this includes pouring a concrete floor in the dining room which will raise its level about three inches.

At the end of the day, Carmines said the only thing that really matters is that the ones you care about are healthy.

“Your fears and worry are always worse,” Carmines said. “We just have to try to stay positive.”

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding

View More Video