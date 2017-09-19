Volunteers, employees pitch in to get Hilton Head restaurant back on its feet after Irma flooding

A week ago the Lowcountry took to social media worried about damage Tropical Storm Irma brought to Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, but its owner told them not to worry — the local favorite will open again.
That is exactly what will happen Thursday morning, Andrew Carmines, owner of the well-established restaurant on Hilton Head Island, said Tuesday.
“We are in good shape right now,” Carmines said about the progress to repair damage from storm surge. “We are rolling along.”
The restaurant had about two to three feet of water in the front dining room and another 18 inches in the back dining room.
Carmines said that, while the flooding is annoying, the damage is far less than what Hurricane Matthew did to the restaurant last year. He said damage caused by Matthew’s wind, which destroyed the restaurant’s dock, was far more costly.
Employees of the restaurant have jumped into action to get the restaurant back open, Carmines said.
Many others have offered to volunteer, Carmines said. This includes a wife of an employee who has been organizing lunch for everyone involved in the cleanup process, he said.
“I woke up yesterday morning on my birthday,” Carmines said. “I teared up looking at all the comments from people in the community. We live in a really amazing place, and people here are so supportive.”
A Facebook post from Carmines on the restaurant’s page posted a day after the storm hit received nearly 500 comments, 3,600 likes and 630 shares.
“It is incredible,” Carmines said about the response.
There are a few changes that the restaurant is making to hopefully elevate some flooding the future, Carmines said. He said this includes pouring a concrete floor in the dining room which will raise its level about three inches.
At the end of the day, Carmines said the only thing that really matters is that the ones you care about are healthy.
“Your fears and worry are always worse,” Carmines said. “We just have to try to stay positive.”
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments