Hurricane Irma restrengthens to a Category 3. Is it headed to the East Coast?

After Hurricane Irma dropped back to a Category 2 storm earlier Friday, the storm has restrengthened into a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reports.
The latest NHC models now forecast the storm to turn west-northwest after a brief southward turn, putting Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and possibly the continental U.S. in its sights, if the storm maintains its predicted track.
Where and when Irma might make landfall is currently unknown. The NHC forecast looks only five days out. Other, more speculative forecasts that look at Irma over longer periods of time do exist, though.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Irma was spinning roughly 1495 miles east of the Leeward Islands. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect as of Friday evening.
If and when Irma becomes a threat to make landfall within 36 hours, advisories will be issued by the NHC.
Irma is sporting 120 mph winds with higher gusts, making it a Category 3 storm. It has picked up a little speed, though, and is moving west at 13 mph.
“Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend,” the NHC stated.
It should pick up this strength right around the time it begins to approach the Lesser Antilles at the start of next week, AccuWeather reports.
