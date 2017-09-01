Hurricane Irma restrengthens to a Category 3. Is it headed to the East Coast?

More Videos 0:36 This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head Pause 1:21 Can you sing 'Jingle Bells'? See what happens when these Beaufort festival goers try 0:39 Has a holiday wreath helped reduce fires on Hilton Head? Here are the numbers 0:38 Take a look as the Bluffton Ladies Drill Team performs at the Christmas parade 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 18:05 Fly through the International Space Station! 0:54 Watch these boats light up the night during Beaufort's annual holiday boat parade 1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday Hurricane Irma became a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday and was maintaining 115 mph. winds early Friday morning. By 11 a.m. on Friday, the National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm to a Category 2 hurricane, saying it appeared the system was developing a new eyewall and had temporarily weakened. It's forecast to strengthen back into a Category 3 hurricane by Sunday. NOAA says it's still too early to tell if the hurricane will track toward the U.S. later next week. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

