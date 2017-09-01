More Videos

Pause
  • Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

    Hurricane Irma became a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday and was maintaining 115 mph. winds early Friday morning. By 11 a.m. on Friday, the National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm to a Category 2 hurricane, saying it appeared the system was developing a new eyewall and had temporarily weakened. It's forecast to strengthen back into a Category 3 hurricane by Sunday. NOAA says it's still too early to tell if the hurricane will track toward the U.S. later next week.

Hurricane

Hurricane Irma restrengthens to a Category 3. Is it headed to the East Coast?

By Michael Olinger And Mandy Matney

online@islandpacket.com

September 01, 2017 10:13 AM

UPDATED September 02, 2017 12:23 PM

After Hurricane Irma dropped back to a Category 2 storm earlier Friday, the storm has restrengthened into a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reports.

The latest NHC models now forecast the storm to turn west-northwest after a brief southward turn, putting Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and possibly the continental U.S. in its sights, if the storm maintains its predicted track.

Tropical weather track

Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information.

 

Source: National Hurricane Center

Where and when Irma might make landfall is currently unknown. The NHC forecast looks only five days out. Other, more speculative forecasts that look at Irma over longer periods of time do exist, though.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Irma was spinning roughly 1495 miles east of the Leeward Islands. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect as of Friday evening.

If and when Irma becomes a threat to make landfall within 36 hours, advisories will be issued by the NHC.

Irma is sporting 120 mph winds with higher gusts, making it a Category 3 storm. It has picked up a little speed, though, and is moving west at 13 mph.

 

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

“Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend,” the NHC stated.

It should pick up this strength right around the time it begins to approach the Lesser Antilles at the start of next week, AccuWeather reports.

Tropical storm timelines

2016

2017

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Pause
