Chances increasing for Tropical Storm Alberto. Here's what to expect in the Lowcountry

Wondering what Memorial Day will be like in the Lowcountry region? Probably rainy, the forecast says.
Saturday morning could be the best bet if you're looking to hit the beach over the holiday weekend, according to meteorologist Michael Stroz, of the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Even still, on Saturday, there's a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain for Beaufort County.
That chance of rain skyrockets to 80 percent on Sunday and falls back to 60 percent on Monday and 50 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Beach-goers likely will be dodging storms for the entire weekend, Stroz said.
The Lowcountry region will likely see 3 to 4 inches of rain in the next seven days, according to the National Weather Service.
Tropical development
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.
"Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, ... and a subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form by late Saturday over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico," said a statement from the hurricane center.
Hurricane experts on Thursday morning set the chance of a tropical cyclone forming over the next 48 hours at 40 percent, up from zero percent on Wednesday.
The chance of formation over the next five days increased from 60 percent to 80 percent.
"Even if the system does not fully develop into an organized tropical system, the overall system will continue to generate periods of heavy rainfall over parts of Florida, the Deep South and parts of the southeastern United States during the next several days," reported AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski.
The Weather Channel said Invest 90L — the name used for the low-pressure system by the hurricane center — could "become trapped over the South," dumping rain over an area from Florida to the Carolinas well into next week.
If the system becomes strong enough to be a tropical storm, it will be named Alberto.
Hurricane season does not officially start until June 1.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to announce its forecast for the coming hurricane season today.
Beaufort County, S.C., forecast
Today
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s, except in the lower 80s near the coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tonight
A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday
Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Memorial Day
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
