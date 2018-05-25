Subtropical Storm Alberto strengthens in Gulf. Here's what to expect in the Lowcountry

The Lowcountry can expect higher than normal rain chances over the Memorial Day holiday weekend as the National Hurricane Center on Friday announced Subtropical Storm Alberto was strong enough to be named in the Gulf of Mexico.
The chance of rain in Beaufort County on Friday is 40 percent with highs in the mid-80s, and Saturday morning remains the most likely time for sunny beach weather, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
"As we transition into early next week, our eyes turn to the tropics, where low pressure will strengthen in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, becoming the dominant weather feature for the Southeast," the forecast from the weather service said.
"Consensus is for the storm to track inland somewhere between easternmost Louisiana and Florida’s Apalachee Bay," AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski reported.
On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center gave the system — then called Invest 90L — a 90 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm within the next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance within the next five days.
An 11 a.m. update announced that the storm had strengthened enough to be named Subtropical Storm Alberto.
At that time, the center of Alberto was located about 55 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm was moving north-northeast at 6 mph.
A general slow motion toward the north is expected through the weekend, followed by a northwest turn by Monday. The current track and speed of the storm indicate a landfall late Sunday or early Monday along the Mississippi-Alabama border.
The Weather Channel said U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the disturbance as early as Friday afternoon.
Alberto will be the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, which doesn't officially start until June 1.
Even if the system doesn't have a direct track over the Lowcountry, it will soak the South, including Savannah and Columbia, among other cities, AccuWeather said.
As of Friday morning, Beaufort County's chance of rain for Sunday and Monday stood at 70 percent, and there was at least a 50 percent chance of rain every day through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.
Rainfall may be heavy at times, but showers and thunderstorms should remain steady enough to limit the flooding potential, according to the weather service. The exception is Sunday evening, when potential rain and elevated tides could raise the flooding risk for low-lying areas.
The Lowcountry area could see 3 to 5 inches of rainfall over the next week, meteorologists said.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer vacation season, and the weekend is traditionally when Hilton Head Island sees the most visitors of the year.
Beaufort County, S.C., forecast
Today
Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s, except in the lower 80s near the coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday night
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Memorial Day
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Comments