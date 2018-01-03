If the bridges onto Hilton Head close, will we be given time to get on or off?

If you live in Bluffton and work on Hilton Head Island — or vice versa — will you be stranded if the U.S. 278 bridges close before you can return home?
It’s a scenario some are wondering, raising the question if notification will come before the bridges’ closures.
“We will give as much notice as possible in the event (of the Hilton Head bridge closing),” said Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. “And hopefully it won’t close.”
He added S.C. Department of Transportation has been and continues to be working on the bridge.
