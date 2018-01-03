A screengrab of the traffic camera showing the U.S. 278 bridge onto Hilton Head Island had few cars but remained open as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
Weather

If the bridges onto Hilton Head close, will we be given time to get on or off?

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 12:28 PM

If you live in Bluffton and work on Hilton Head Island — or vice versa — will you be stranded if the U.S. 278 bridges close before you can return home?

It’s a scenario some are wondering, raising the question if notification will come before the bridges’ closures.

“We will give as much notice as possible in the event (of the Hilton Head bridge closing),” said Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. “And hopefully it won’t close.”

He added S.C. Department of Transportation has been and continues to be working on the bridge.

