Damaging winds, possible isolated tornadoes threaten Beaufort County today

Meteorologists are warning Lowcountry residents to prepare for severe weather starting Tuesday afternoon, with threats including flash flooding, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Beaufort County until this evening.

Emily Timpte, meteorologist at NWS Charleston, said Beaufort County should expect the brunt of the storm from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, but the threat for severe weather continues through Wednesday.

“There could be flash flooding at any time today, as some areas in the region already got more than 6 inches of rain yesterday,” Timpte said. “The primary threat we’re looking at is damaging winds and possibly isolated tornadoes.”

More than 1.3 inches of rain fell in the Beaufort area through Tuesday morning and 2 to 3 additional inches are expected to fall througout the day, according to the weather service. Heavy rains threaten most of the Southeast, from Florida to North Carolina.

The weather should clear up for the weekend, however, for those who have Memorial Day plans in the Lowcountry.

“The forecast is looking a lot better toward the end of the week as the chance of rain drops to 30 percent this weekend and it should be sunny and warm by the weekend,” Timpte said.