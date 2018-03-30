Here are the candidates for Beaufort Co. offices as filing closes for 2018 election

Candidate filing for June's statewide primaries and November's election closed at noon Friday, and the stage is set for several contested races in Beaufort County.
Here's a breakdown of who's running, and for what.
Sheriff
Incumbent P.J. Tanner (R), first elected in 1998 and who has hasn't faced opposition since 2002, will square off against one of his former captains in the June 12 Republican Primary.
Joey "JoJo" Woodward Jr. (R) resigned from his post as captain of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Southern Enforcement Branch on Monday to challenge his former boss.
County Council
Several incumbents are poised to run unopposed, while a handful of seats — one, in particular — could be hotly contested.
District 2 (Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Beaufort, Lady's Island and Fripp Island)
Paul Sommerville (R), incumbent
District 4 (Beaufort, Port Royal, Shell Point and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island)
Alice Howard (R), incumbent
District 6 (Sun City Hilton Head, Okatie)
Joseph Passiment (R)
District 8 (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton)
Brenda Brandt (D)
Chris Hervochon (R)
District 9 (Bluffton, Pritchardville and Daufuskie Island)
Randy Boehme, Mark Lawson, Mike Raymond and Laura Sterling will square off in the June's Republican Primary for a chance to compete in November's general election against Mark McGinnis (D).
District 10 (Hilton Head Island)
Cathy McClellan (D)
Lawrence McElynn (R)
District 11 (Hilton Head Island)
Robert J. Blok, Sr. (L)
Stu Rodman (R), incumbent
Several would-be incumbents have opted not to run, and other council members are not up for re-election until 2020.
Auditor
Jim Beckert (R), incumbent
George Wright (R)
Probate Judge
Kenneth Fulp (R), incumbent
Vernell Scott (D)
Treasurer
Maria Walls (R), incumbent
Statewide primaries are slated for June 12.
The general election will be held Nov. 6.
