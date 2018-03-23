Here are the Beaufort County candidates who've filed (so far) for the 2018 election

It's been a week since candidates could file for June primaries and November's election, and races for county offices are shaping up.

Here's where they stand now, according to the S.C. Election Commission:

Beaufort County Auditor

Incumbent Jim Beckert (R) announced Thursday that he'd seek re-election after filing March 16.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

George Wright (R), the county's deputy treasurer for the past three years, has filed to run against him.

County Council

Republicans Mark Lawson, Mike Raymond and Laura Sterling will vie for the Distrcit 9 seat current councilman Roberts "Tabor" Vaux, Jr., says he'll soon vacate.

Democrat Cathy McClellan and Republican Lawrence McElynn are registered to run for District 10 after current seat-holder Steven Fobes (R) announced he would not seek re-election.

Chris Hervochon (R) is running District 8 as Rick Caporale (R) says his time on council is up.

Joseph Passiment (R) filed for District 6 after Jerry Stewart (R) said he'll step down at the end of his term.

Incumbents Paul Sommerville (council chairman, R-District 2), Alice Howard (R-District 4) and Stu Rodman (R-District 11) have filed to run.

Current councilmen Mike Covert (R-District 7), Gerald Dawson (D-District 1), York Glover (D-District 3) and Brian Flewelling (R-District 5) have terms that don't expire until 2020.

Sheriff

So far, incumbent P.J. Tanner (R) is the only candidate to file.

Treasurer

Incumbent Maria Walls (R) has filed.

Probate Judge

Incumbent judge Kenneth Fulp (R) has filed.

Candidate filing closes at 12 p.m. Friday, March 30.