Beaufort County Council race heats up. Prominent Bluffton GOP figure to enter Monday

The District 8 seat on the Beaufort County Council will be opening up in 2018, and Bluffton resident Chris Hervochon would like to fill it.
Hervochon, a certified public accountant and political activist, will be announcing his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination in the June 12 primary election at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 at the January meeting of the First Monday Club of Hilton Head Island.
The meeting will be held at Aunt Chilada’s Easy Street Café at 69 Pope Avenue on Hilton Head Island.
“With the announcement of current Beaufort County Councilman Rick Caporale declining to run for another term, Chris Hervochon is running to continue the strong leadership in District 8 of Beaufort County,” a press release states.
District 8 includes Hilton Head Plantation and Windmill Harbor on Hilton Head Island and Moss Creek, Colleton River and Belfair Plantation in Bluffton.
Hervochon has never run for public office before, but claims vast experience in accounting and corporate finance. He is also the treasurer of the Greater Bluffton Republican Club, according to a campaign release.
He is running on three primary principles according to his release: fiscal conservatism, better management of growth and the county level and building a “South of the Broad” coalition on the council.
For more information on the campaign visit chrisforcouncil.us.
