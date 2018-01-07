Chris Hervochon
Chris Hervochon

Elections

Beaufort County Council race heats up. Prominent Bluffton GOP figure to enter Monday

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

January 07, 2018 11:37 AM

The District 8 seat on the Beaufort County Council will be opening up in 2018, and Bluffton resident Chris Hervochon would like to fill it.

Hervochon, a certified public accountant and political activist, will be announcing his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination in the June 12 primary election at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 at the January meeting of the First Monday Club of Hilton Head Island.

The meeting will be held at Aunt Chilada’s Easy Street Café at 69 Pope Avenue on Hilton Head Island.

“With the announcement of current Beaufort County Councilman Rick Caporale declining to run for another term, Chris Hervochon is running to continue the strong leadership in District 8 of Beaufort County,” a press release states.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

District 8 includes Hilton Head Plantation and Windmill Harbor on Hilton Head Island and Moss Creek, Colleton River and Belfair Plantation in Bluffton.

Hervochon has never run for public office before, but claims vast experience in accounting and corporate finance. He is also the treasurer of the Greater Bluffton Republican Club, according to a campaign release.

He is running on three primary principles according to his release: fiscal conservatism, better management of growth and the county level and building a “South of the Broad” coalition on the council.

For more information on the campaign visit chrisforcouncil.us.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SC Election Commission's Chris Whitmire explains turning down voter info request

    Elected officials decide not to share information with Donald Trump's voter panel, citing SC law.

SC Election Commission's Chris Whitmire explains turning down voter info request

SC Election Commission's Chris Whitmire explains turning down voter info request 0:35

SC Election Commission's Chris Whitmire explains turning down voter info request
Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care 1:59

Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care
Sen. Mike Fanning reacts to Gov. McMaster's opposition to a special election restitution bill 1:42

Sen. Mike Fanning reacts to Gov. McMaster's opposition to a special election restitution bill

View More Video