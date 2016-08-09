More Videos

Do you know the rules about dogs on Hilton Head beaches?

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

August 09, 2016 02:19 PM

Want to take your dogs to a Hilton Head Island beach but but are confused by the the rules? You aren’t alone.

Here is a look at the where, when and how of letting your pups run through the ocean surf.

Mitchelville Beach Park and Fish Haul Park

Year-round

Dogs are allowed on the beach at any time, but must be leashed at all times.

All other Hilton Head Island Beaches

April 1 to Thursday before Memorial Day

Dogs are allowed on the beach at all times. The dogs must be on a leash between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. At all other times, a leash or voice command can be used to control the animal.

Friday before Memorial Day to Monday after Labor Day

Dogs are not allowed on the beach between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Leashes and voice control can be used at all other times.

Tuesday after Labor Day to Sept. 30

Dogs are allowed on the beach at all times. The dogs must be on a leash between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Voice command is allowed at all other times.

Oct. 1 to March 31

Dogs can be on the beach at anytime either on a leash or under voice control.

Hunting Island State Park

Year-round

Dogs are allowed on the beach at all times but must be on a leash.

At all of these beaches, owners are expected to pick up after their dogs. Dog waste stations are located at every public access on Hilton Head beaches.

