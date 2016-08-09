Do you know the rules about dogs on Hilton Head beaches?

Want to take your dogs to a Hilton Head Island beach but but are confused by the the rules? You aren’t alone.
Here is a look at the where, when and how of letting your pups run through the ocean surf.
Mitchelville Beach Park and Fish Haul Park
Year-round
Dogs are allowed on the beach at any time, but must be leashed at all times.
All other Hilton Head Island Beaches
April 1 to Thursday before Memorial Day
Dogs are allowed on the beach at all times. The dogs must be on a leash between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. At all other times, a leash or voice command can be used to control the animal.
Friday before Memorial Day to Monday after Labor Day
Dogs are not allowed on the beach between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Leashes and voice control can be used at all other times.
Tuesday after Labor Day to Sept. 30
Dogs are allowed on the beach at all times. The dogs must be on a leash between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Voice command is allowed at all other times.
Oct. 1 to March 31
Dogs can be on the beach at anytime either on a leash or under voice control.
Hunting Island State Park
Year-round
Dogs are allowed on the beach at all times but must be on a leash.
At all of these beaches, owners are expected to pick up after their dogs. Dog waste stations are located at every public access on Hilton Head beaches.
