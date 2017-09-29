Steve Riley, Hilton Head town manager.
Steve Riley, Hilton Head town manager. File
Steve Riley, Hilton Head town manager. File

Politics & Government

Hilton Head town manager no longer a candidate for this Beaufort County job

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

September 29, 2017 12:31 PM

Hilton Head town manager Steve Riley has withdrawn his name from the search for a new Beaufort County administrator, according to multiple sources.

Rick Caporale, a Beaufort County Council member, said Friday he was informed of Riley’s decision to withdraw from the search.

“I wasn’t told it was confidential. I assume it’s not, and why should it be?” he said. “It’s gotten to be a bit of a soap opera with the Hilton Head Town Council.”

Caporale said he did not know why Riley withdrew from the search. Riley did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

Beaufort County leaders have been tight-lipped about who the candidates are to replace Gary Kubic, who’s last day as the county administrator is today. Despite the secrecy surrounding the hiring process, several council members have said they would be in favor of involving the public in the hiring process in some way.

Multiple sources earlier said Riley was a candidate for the job, along with interim county administrator Josh Gruber, who confirmed he was an applicant.

Riley’s employment situation with Hilton Head is expected to be discussed publicly for the first time at Tuesday’s regular Town Council meeting.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality
Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:43

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate

View More Video