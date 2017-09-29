Hilton Head town manager no longer a candidate for this Beaufort County job

Hilton Head town manager Steve Riley has withdrawn his name from the search for a new Beaufort County administrator, according to multiple sources.
Rick Caporale, a Beaufort County Council member, said Friday he was informed of Riley’s decision to withdraw from the search.
“I wasn’t told it was confidential. I assume it’s not, and why should it be?” he said. “It’s gotten to be a bit of a soap opera with the Hilton Head Town Council.”
Caporale said he did not know why Riley withdrew from the search. Riley did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.
Beaufort County leaders have been tight-lipped about who the candidates are to replace Gary Kubic, who’s last day as the county administrator is today. Despite the secrecy surrounding the hiring process, several council members have said they would be in favor of involving the public in the hiring process in some way.
Multiple sources earlier said Riley was a candidate for the job, along with interim county administrator Josh Gruber, who confirmed he was an applicant.
Riley’s employment situation with Hilton Head is expected to be discussed publicly for the first time at Tuesday’s regular Town Council meeting.
