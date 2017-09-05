Some Beaufort County leaders want public input in filling top county job, though finalists not yet revealed

Several Beaufort County Council members said Tuesday they would let the public have a say in the hiring of a new county administrator, though there were few specific calls for public interviews of finalists for the county’s top job.
“I wouldn’t even think of voting if there wasn’t public comment and investigation,” said councilman Brian Flewelling. “The connection of the public is very important to us.”
On Saturday, council chairman Paul Sommerville told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette there currently are no plans to hold public interviews of finalists to replace outgoing administrator Gary Kubic, though he added the 11-member council could decide to do so.
Kubic, who announced Tuesday he is leaving at the end of this month instead of at the end of the year as initially planned, said Tuesday it’s beneficial to the council and the candidates to have the public involved in the hiring process. Members of the public might raise questions that members of council had not considered, for example, and the candidate would be able to meet the public before being hired, he said.
The county has yet to release a finalist list for Kubic’s position, though Sommerville said the council is looking at nine candidates out of approximately 50 applicants. The Packet and Gazette first reported Saturday that longtime Hilton Head town manager Steve Riley is believed to be a candidate, according to multiple sources; and that deputy county administrator Josh Gruber confirmed he is an applicant.
The newspapers on Tuesday submitted a request to the county under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act for the identities of any remaining candidates. The law requires that “materials relating to not fewer than the final three applicants under consideration for a position must be made available for public inspection and copying.”
Although there is no state law requiring local governing bodies to hold public interviews of finalists for top public positions, several statewide organizations support public access to candidates before hiring.
“The public knows there’s no backroom dealing; they’ve been involved; and it makes (government) more accountable,” said Bill Rogers, executive director of the South Carolina Press Association, of which the Packet and Gazette is a member. “It’s a safeguard when the public is involved.”
Rogers said when school boards have public interviews, the newly hired superintendent generally comes on board with more support, though he added public interviews typically aren’t done for county governments.
Scott Price, executive director of the South Carolina School Boards Association, said the association recommends that the names of candidates interviewed in closed sessions be made public, and that the hiring school district set up a public meet-and-greet for finalists before making a hiring decision.
Contacted Tuesday, Kristi Wyatt, director of communications and intergovernmental relations for San Marcos, Texas, where Riley was a finalist earlier this year for the city manager position, said traditionally, the city brings the public in on the hiring of government positions, though it is not required by law. The council and town staff held private interviews with Riley and other finalists, but also hosted a public “mixer” with the finalists.
“We thought it was important to give them the ability to meet the candidates and provide valuable feedback to the search committee,” Wyatt said. “We encouraged public comment on the candidates.”
Deputy county administrator Josh Gruber also had a meet-and-greet with residents when he interviewed for a city manager position in the city of Marco Island, Fla.
Some Beaufort County Council members contacted Tuesday said they were unsure of the next step in the hiring process to replace Kubic, but Sommerville said they plan to meet “fairly soon” with Slavin Management Consultants, based out of Norcross, Ga., which was hired to assist with the process. Sommerville said the council has not interviewed any candidates yet and is still looking at resumes.
Sommerville also said it is likely cuts will be made from the nine candidates before any are interviewed. Rogers pointed out that that any candidates who are interviewed could be considered under final consideration, according to the Freedom of Information Act, which would require the public release of their identities.
“We need to let the public know who these finalists are so they can ask questions or bring up issues they might have,” councilman Mike Covert said Tuesday. “But we were elected to do the particulars,” including interviews and the hiring decision.
Councilman Rick Caporale said at this point, the only way to involve the public in the process might be through public interviews.
“I think it would have been good if the public could speak to what they’d like to see in a new administrator,” he said. “Council, in my opinion, has been asleep at the wheel.”
Councilman Jerry Stewart said the public should be involved to some extent, but the ultimate decision should rest with the council.
Councilman York Glover said there should be a public meet-and-greet with the final candidates.
Councilman Stu Rodman said he didn’t see a need to involve the public in the hiring decision, noting that the administrator works for the council.
“We have an obligation to disclose the finalists,” Rodman said. “I don’t really see a role for the public.”
Like Rodman, councilman Steve Fobes said he didn’t support public interviews.
“I believe in transparency, but in this kind of a situation, I’m not sure what the citizenry would add to the process,” Fobes said.
Council members Alice Howard and Tabor Vaux declined to comment Tuesday, both saying they would need first to consult with the county attorney.
Council members Gerald Dawson did not immediately respond to a request Tuesday for comment.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
