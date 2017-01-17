Bluffton leaders to discuss controversial dog park at Tuesday evening workshop

After nearly a year without a peep — or a bark — Bluffton leaders will once again consider a proposal to build a public dog park in town.
Bluffton’s Town Council will hold a public workshop on potential plans for the park at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 20 Bridge St.
Friends of Bluffton Dog Parks, a local nonprofit group, has been working for more than a decade to raise awareness and money to get a park built.
It has not always been a smooth process.
Former board president William Grooms was charged in June of 2013 with stealing from the group. He committed suicide a month later.
Beaufort County leaders then rejected a 2014 plan to build the park on a site the Buckwalter Regional Park after neighbors complained about noise and engineers deemed the low-lying property a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.
The following year, Bluffton officials gave their blessing to an agreement with the group that would allow the facility to be built at Oscar Frazier Park.
But that plan raised concerns from residents in the nearby Bluffton Park neighborhood, who worried the dog park would create noise and odor issues and make it dangerous if aggressive dogs got loose.
Meanwhile, infighting and a board shakeup among the Friends of Bluffton Dog Parks — along with allegations of lack of communication between the board and town leaders — stymied the group’s progress.
Despite the stumbling blocks, the Friends board has been able to hit it’s goal of $50,000 to construct the park, and last year Bluffton Town Council members chose the project as one of strategic importance.
Details on how the project will move forward, and what entities will be responsible for construction and maintenance of the park are expected to be discussed at Tuesday’s workshop.
