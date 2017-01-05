Use May River Road in Bluffton? Find out when you can expect delays

Drivers should expect traffic and delays along a stretch of May River Road starting later this week, according to the contractor working with the town of Bluffton on a streetscape improvement project.
In the coming days, crews will begin “installing traffic control devices and safety equipment to delineate construction areas,” according to a news release from Preferred Materials, Inc.
The 2,800-foot project — from Pin Oak Street to Jennifer Court — will include:
▪ Curb and gutter installation from Pin Oak Street to Red Cedar Street.
▪ The addition of 30 on-street parking spaces from Pin Oak Street to Whispering Pines Street.
▪ Sidewalk and street light installation.
▪ Installation of a water quality control device that separates oils and sediments prior to stormwater entering the May River.
▪ Landscaping and irrigation improvements.
The majority of the road and sidewalk construction will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize traffic disruption, according to a recent announcement from the town.
