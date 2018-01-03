Traffic

I-95 overpass at Hilton Head exit closed; semi blocks southbound Hardeeville lanes

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 09:46 AM

Both southbound lanes on I-95 are blocked near the 4-mile marker after a tractor-trailer overturned around 9:30 a.m. as rain and freezing rain works its way through the Lowcountry.

Hardeeville police are at the scene, according to a S.C Department of Transportation news release. No information on any possible injuries has been released.

The overpass at Exit 8 is also closed in both directions, according to Jasper County Emergency Services. However, drivers can still get on the entrance and exit ramps onto I-95.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and, if possible, stay off the roadways.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Multiple wrecks have been reported throughout Beaufort County.

Check traffic conditions here for Beaufort County.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

    Here's a look at the McTeer Bridge after it closed due to ice before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Several other bridges are closing across the county as a winter storm moves into the area. The wintry mix is expected to turn to snow by the afternoon.

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 0:36

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice
Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls 1:11

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls
7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

View More Video