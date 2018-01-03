I-95 overpass at Hilton Head exit closed; semi blocks southbound Hardeeville lanes

Both southbound lanes on I-95 are blocked near the 4-mile marker after a tractor-trailer overturned around 9:30 a.m. as rain and freezing rain works its way through the Lowcountry.
Hardeeville police are at the scene, according to a S.C Department of Transportation news release. No information on any possible injuries has been released.
The overpass at Exit 8 is also closed in both directions, according to Jasper County Emergency Services. However, drivers can still get on the entrance and exit ramps onto I-95.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and, if possible, stay off the roadways.
Multiple wrecks have been reported throughout Beaufort County.
