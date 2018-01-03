Multiple wrecks reported as Beaufort County weather conditions worsen

Update: 11:56 a.m.

Multiple wrecks have been reported on Beaufort County roadways Wednesday morning as a rain and freezing rain moved into the area and bridges began to ice over.

Drivers should plan for difficult travel conditions, especially during the afternoon commute, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Here are some of the accidents reported early Wednesday:

▪ The Southbound lanes at the 4 mile marker on I-95 are blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer, according to a S.C. Department of Public Safety news release. Hardeeville police are at the scene.

▪ The overpass at Exit 8 off I-95 in Jasper County is closed in both directions. However, drivers are still able to use the entrance and exit ramps onto I-95.

▪ A vehicle is in the median on U.S. 278 at Simmonsville Road.

▪ A vehicle appears to have slid off the roadway at U.S. 21 and U.S. 17 near Trask Parkway.

▪ Traffic is slow between Argent Boulevard and Coastal Carolina Hospital, according to reports.

TRAVEL ALERT: There are currently 31 incidents between Jasper/Charleston and some related to icing. Please do not drive around the coastal area.



Note: I-95 south at 4mm has an overturned tractor trailer and blocking both lanes. pic.twitter.com/DllQOLWS6F — Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SCHP) January 3, 2018

The Sol Blatt Bridge leading onto the Cross Island Parkway is now closed, as are the Woods Memorial and Steel bridges in Northern Beaufort County, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release. The Cross Island Bridge is closed in both directions, according to Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue.

The Whale Branch and Chowan bridges re-opened around 10:45 a.m. McTeer Bridge re-opened around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic lights on Savannah Highway have been affected by power outages reported in the Shell Point and Parris Island area.

The Bluffton Parkway Flyover was closed around 9:25 a.m.

Rain has caused ice to form on the Fripp Island and Hilton Head Island bridges, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release,.

There are also reports of ice on the New River and Johnson Creek Bridges.

The bridge on U.S. 278 over S.C. 170 is solid ice, but remains open, according to Capt. Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District.

The latest forecast includes rain, freezing rain and sleet before 3 p.m. Totaly daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Check road conditions here as the day continues.

This story will be updated as weather conditions worsen.