2 women in their 20s identified as victims in fatal Jasper County I-95 crash

Kimberly Johnson and Alysia Grant have been identified as the two victims killed early Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 in Jasper County, according to county coroner Martin Sauls.
Grant, 28 of Denmark, S.C., and Johnson, 27 of Dublin, Ga., were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the I-95 mile marker 2 between Hardeeville and the Georgia state line.
Grant and Johnson — who were both wearing seat belts — were traveling on the wrong side on the interstate around 7 a.m. in a Ford Focus when they collided head-on with a Toyota Avalon and overturned, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Southern said.
The roadway was closed from the time of the crash until about 9:45 a.m.
Highway Patrol is still investigating the wreck.
