Head-on I-95 crash kills 2, injures 1 in Jasper County

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 20, 2017 1:53 PM

Two people died in a two-vehicle Jasper County crash on I-95 early Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Ford Focus traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-95 struck a Toyota Avalon traveling south in the southbound lanes near mile marker 2 between Hardeeville and the Georgia state line around 7 a.m., according to Highway Patrol spokesman Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle going the wrong way on the interstate died, Southern said. The Focus overturned after the head-on collision.

The Georgia resident driving the Avalon was injured and transported by EMS to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Southern said.

The roadway was closed from the time of the crash until about 9:45 a.m.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

