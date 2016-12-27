Traffic

December 27, 2016 1:36 PM

Street improvement project to bring more parking, sidewalks to Bluffton’s May River Road

Staff reports

The final phase of the street improvement project, which will add parking and new sidewalks to a stretch of Bluffton’s May River Road, is expected to begin in January.

According to a news release from the town of Bluffton, the 2,800-foot project — from Pin Oak Street to Jennifer Court — will include:

▪ Curb and gutter installation from Pin Oak Street to Red Cedar Street.

▪ The addition of 30 on-street parking spaces from Pin Oak Street to Whispering Pines Street.

▪ Sidewalk and street light installation.

▪ Installation of a water quality control device that separates oils and sediments prior to stormwater entering the May River.

▪ Landscaping and irrigation improvements.

The majority of the road and sidewalk construction will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize traffic disruption, the town news release said.

The initial phase of the streetscape improvement project — completed in the summer of 2012 — included the addition of sidewalks, lighting and landscaping from the corner of Burnt Church and Bruin roads to the corner of May River Road and Pin Oak Street.

