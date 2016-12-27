Street improvement project to bring more parking, sidewalks to Bluffton’s May River Road

0:52 Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris Pause

1:42 Where is there the most damage in Bluffton?

1:03 Drone footage shows devastation on Hilton Head

0:22 Hurricane Matthew's effect on renourished South Forest Beach

10:25 Space Station cameras capture new views of Hurricane Matthew

0:24 Leaving Hilton Head

0:23 Burton veteran loses home in Christmas Day fire

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:19 How to make it: Candy Cane Sundae from The Frozen Moo