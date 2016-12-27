Street improvement project to bring more parking, sidewalks to Bluffton’s May River Road

The final phase of the street improvement project, which will add parking and new sidewalks to a stretch of Bluffton’s May River Road, is expected to begin in January.
According to a news release from the town of Bluffton, the 2,800-foot project — from Pin Oak Street to Jennifer Court — will include:
▪ Curb and gutter installation from Pin Oak Street to Red Cedar Street.
▪ The addition of 30 on-street parking spaces from Pin Oak Street to Whispering Pines Street.
▪ Sidewalk and street light installation.
▪ Installation of a water quality control device that separates oils and sediments prior to stormwater entering the May River.
▪ Landscaping and irrigation improvements.
The majority of the road and sidewalk construction will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize traffic disruption, the town news release said.
The initial phase of the streetscape improvement project — completed in the summer of 2012 — included the addition of sidewalks, lighting and landscaping from the corner of Burnt Church and Bruin roads to the corner of May River Road and Pin Oak Street.
