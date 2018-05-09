'Perfect' tracks: SC's first sea turtle nest of 2018 season is marked in Beaufort County

Sea turtle nesting season officially arrived in South Carolina on Tuesday with the first documented loggerhead nest on Daufuskie Island.

The season's official start was May 1, but cooler than normal water temperatures likely played a role in the wait for the first nest, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

This year is the first time in several years that the state's inaugural nest has been laid on the southern coastline, the news release said.

The beach on Daufuskie averages fewer than 100 nests each year, officials said.

"We are so excited to have the first turtle nest of the season on Daufuskie Island," said Tammy Helmuth of the island's volunteer turtle tracking group.

She said the tracks her group found were "perfect."

After one egg was taken from the nest for ongoing genetic research, the nest was cordoned off with tape and a sign.

"Given the number of loggerhead sea turtle sightings in the water reported to us this spring, we're encouraged that it will be another successful nesting year, likely surpassing nest counts observed last year," said biologist Michelle Pate, who coordinates S.C. DNR’s sea turtle program.





Mary Alice Monroe, a Lowcountry author whose novel featuring a sea turtle rescuer — The Beach House — recently was made into a Hallmark movie, posted a photo Wednesday on Facebook showing a set of clear tracks to and from the ocean.

"Nesting began in South Carolina yesterday with the first nest being found on Daufuskie Island!" the post reads.

Kiawah Island's volunteer trackers reported the state's second nest a day later.

Volunteers from Kiawah Island shared this photo of sea turtle tracks from South Carolina's second documented loggerhead nest of the 2018 season. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

Hurricane Irma brought an abrupt end to last year's nesting season in Beaufort County when at least 54 nests were lost to the storm.

In 2017, a total of 326 nests were laid on Hilton Head Island beaches — more than 20 percent less than the record-setting 2016 season.

Overall, South Carolina’s sea turtle nest numbers have been gradually rising over the past decade, mirroring similar trends in neighboring states, according to the DNR news release.

Four of the past five years have seen the highest nest numbers since record keeping in South Carolina began, officials say.

In 2017, volunteers and staff documented 5,251 nests, with a record-breaking 18 laid by green sea turtles.

Sea turtles and South Carolina

▪ All four sea turtle species that nest on South Carolina beaches — loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s ridleys and leatherbacks — are classified as endangered or threatened and are protected under the Endangered Species Act in addition to local and state ordinances.

▪ Loggerhead nests comprise the vast majority of the state's total number each year.

▪ Sea turtles lay an average of 120 eggs that hatch after approximately 60 days.

▪ Nesting females may remain in South Carolina waters and continue to nest every two weeks, laying up to six nests per season. Throughout this stressful time, the turtles also abstain from eating.

▪ Because nesting exacts a high energy toll on the large reptiles, female sea turtles do not come ashore to lay eggs every year. This cyclical nesting pattern results in fewer sea turtle nests in some years than in others.

If you see a sea turtle

DNR officials said beachgoers can help South Carolina's sea turtles by keeping beaches clean, avoiding single-use plastics that can be mistaken by turtles for food, turning out beachfront lights, and giving all sea turtles and nests a wide and respectful berth.

Boat strikes are another hazard for sea turtles, emerging as their leading cause of death in the state, officials said. Boaters are asked to be cautious, especially in small tidal creeks where sea turtles like to feed.

Those who harm or interfere with sea turtles or their nests can be subject to civil penalties of up to $25,000 and up to a year’s imprisonment.

Report sick, injured or dead sea turtles and nest disturbances as soon as possible to the state wildlife officials at 1-800-922-5431.

Report live sea turtle sightings at seaturtle.org.